Toggle navigation
Kiss 95.1 - #1 For New Hit Music
Kiss 95.1 - #1 For New Hit Music
On Air
Elvis Duran and The Morning Show
Ryan Seacrest
Kevin Campbell
Wingnut
Full On Air Schedule
On Demand
Photos
Listen on iHeartRadio
Podcasts
Trending News
Weird News
Photos
Kiss 95.1 Photos
Pop Pics
Women We Heart
Cutest Couple Photos
Connect
Join us on Facebook
Follow us on Twitter
Listen on iHeartRadio
Events Calendar
Community Involvement
Jobs
2016 EEO Report
50% off deals
Advertise With Us
Contests
Tickets to see Ariana Grande LIVE in Orlando!
See Bruno Mars 24 Carat Magic Tour
Sophisticated Gents Bridal Show 'Love"
Win tickets to see Shawn Mendes in Orlando!
Win a Free Trip to the iHeart80s Party!
All Contests
Contest Rules
More
User Account Icon
Created with sketchtool.
Log In
Sign Up
Settings
Log Out
Contact Icon
Created with sketchtool.
Contact
Newsletter
Advertise With Us
Search Icon
Created with sketchtool.
27 Songs To Honor Dr. Martin Luther King, Jr.'s Legacy
Win tickets to L-O-V-E, A Sophisticated Bridal Showcase January 22nd!
Win Your Way To Our 2017 iHeartRadio Music Awards!
See Ariana Grande LIVE in Orlando - Enter here
See Bruno Mars perform LIVE in Orlando! Enter here
Elvis Duran and the Morning Show - See what they talked about today
previous
next
On-Air Now
10am - 2pm
PODCAST: Walkers & Talkers -'THE WALKING DEAD' - Updates and Christian Bale...
Web Girl Kathleen Accidentally Dressed Like A Cartoon Character (PIC)
PODCAST: The Off Air Show - 'Bald Freak The Bet Welcher' - Ep.98
Governor Peter Thiel?
Sam + Her Boyfriend Are Ridiculously Hot Together (WATCH)
PODCAST: Independent Minded - "One Hundred Thousand" - Ep.46
PHOTOS: 20 Interesting Dr. Martin Luther King, Jr. Facts You Didn't Know
PODCAST: 'An Acquired Taste' - 90s Drew Barrymore At The Oscars, Guys - Ep.49
PODCAST: The 15 Minute Morning Show - 'Where Ya Going?'
Trump: ObamaCare Replacement Is Ready to Go
Woman Dies of Superbug No Antibiotic Could Treat
Ryan's Quote Of The Day
x
See Full Playlist
Kiss 95.1
Listen Now
on
Player-Bar_iHR-Logo
Recently Played
title
Content Goes Here
Add to Playlist
Create New Playlist
{{collection.name}}
{{(collection.tracks).length}} songs
Cancel
New Playlist
Cancel
Create
New
Save songs from Kiss 95.1 to your playlist
Instantly replay songs from the radio
Unlimited skips
Listen offline
Create unlimited playlists
Play millions of songs on demand
Start Free 30 Day Trial
Learn more about iHeartRadio All Access
Added song{{songIDs.length > 1 ? 's' : ''}} to {{collectionName || 'playlist'}}
Song saved to My Music
An error occurred. Please try again.