UPDATE: Kanye West Reschedules Yeezy Fashion Week Show After Fashion Industry...

Eminem Featuring The "Catch Me Outside" Girl Remix!

Lady Gaga's Super Bowl Prop Bet ... Smart Money's On 'Cleavage'

Diddy Undergoes Third Knee Surgery In A Year, Was Told He'd 'Never Run Again'

Selena Gomez Teases New Song On Instagram (VIDEOS)

Yvonne Orji To Star In Commercial About Evolution Of Black Beauty In Hollywood

Mariah Carey Burns Dress For Wedding With James Packer (VIDEO)

Nicki Minaj Acuses Fashion Designer Giuseppe Zanotti Of Racism

Frank Ocean's Dad Calls Tyler, The Creator A 'Devil Worshiper' In Lawsuit...

Number of Visas Revoked Under Trump's Order Is Huge

Super Bowl Sunday: Listen To These Playlists To Get Hyped

Mariah Carey Hits The Gym In Fishnets And Heels -- And Rihanna Approves...

